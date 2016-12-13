Newsvine

temporaryoverto

temporaryoverto does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 39 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

UPDATE 1-U.S. import prices post largest drop in nine months

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by temporaryoverto View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNBC Top News and Analysis
Seeded on Tue Dec 13, 2016 6:08 AM
    Discuss:

    As with every subject, there is much more than meets the eye with regards to politics. There are quite a few ways of thinking about it and we will be researching a lot of them. Some of what you discover here you might already understand however keep with us as we have the the majority of current and most popular specifics out there.

    WASHINGTON, Dec 13- U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in nine months in November on declining petroleum costs, with renewed dollar strength threatening to keep imported inflation subdued. The Labor Department said on Tuesday import prices fell 0.3 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.4 percent gain in October. In the 12 months through...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor