Italian banks and Mediaset boost European shares to 11-month high

View Original Article: CNBC Top News and Analysis
Seeded on Tue Dec 13, 2016 3:10 AM
    LONDON, Dec 13- Italian banks surged in choppy trading on Tuesday, supported by Unicredit's latest efforts to bolster its balance sheet and a surge in Mediaset on takeover speculation. Italy's banking index rose more than 3 percent, helped by a 7 percent rise in UniCredit after it unveiled plans to raise 13 billion euros in the country's biggest share issue.

